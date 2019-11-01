German Chancellor Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

India, Germany to work very closely on sustainable development, climate protection: Merkel

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): India and Germany intend to "work very closely" on sustainable development and climate protection, said Chancellor Angela Merkel here on Friday.
Merkel is in Delhi and heading the German delegation for the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. Both leaders--Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- witnessed the ceremony of exchange of documents.
Speaking after the ceremony, Merkel said, "Our two countries are linked by a strategic relationship but also for friendly relations. During my visit. I have learnt a lot about India. Though you cannot learn a lot as India is like a continent that is so diverse in term of culture and tradition."
"We intend to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection," she said while sharing the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"20,000 Indian nationals are studying in Germany. We would like to see even more. When it comes to vocational training, we want to have the exchange of teachers too," she added.
Prime Minister Modi in his address called Merkel a good friend and of both him and India.
"I am happy and proud that she is a good friend of India as well as mine. As Chancellor for nearly a decade and a half, she has made a significant contribution to deepening India-Germany relations. I thank her for that," he said,
"Our relations are based on democracy and rule of law, that is why we share some views on major issues of the world. We will strengthen bilateral & multilateral cooperation to fight terrorism," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:29 IST

New Delhi: Jaishankar meet his German counterpart

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Mass and affirmed New Delhi and Berlin shared a commitment to multilateralism.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:13 IST

Seven South Korean nationals missing after helicopter crash in...

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 1 (ANI): A search operation for seven South Korean citizens is underway on Friday as a helicopter carrying them crashed off the coast of the disputed Liancourt Rocks archipelago in the Sea of Japan, media reported, citing South Korean fire authorities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:32 IST

India, Germany hold delegation level talks

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday held delegation level talks at Hyderabad House here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:19 IST

Bangkok: Piyush Goyal meets Chinese commerce vice-minister,...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 1 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Thailand and discussed a host of trade-related issues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:15 IST

Rajnath Singh leaves for Tashkent to attend SCO summit

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday embarked for a two-day visit to Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:36 IST

German Chancellor pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. Merkel is in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:01 IST

Germany, India linked by 'very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi [India], Nov 01 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said her country and India are linked by very close ties. The leader made the remarks after being accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:55 IST

Not ready to bow before any dictator, says Bilawal Bhutto at Azadi March

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 01 (ANI): Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a "puppet", Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed a large crowd at the main camp of anti-government march and said that they will not bow down to any dictator.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:46 IST

Pak waives entry fee for two days on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 01 (ANI): Pakistan has waived entry fee for only two days, for Indian pilgrims travelling to Kartarpur Gurdwara to commemorate 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:59 IST

France: 'Ekta Diwas' celebrated to mark 144th birth anniversary...

Paris [France], Nov 1 (ANI): "Ekta Diwas" was celebrated here on October 31 by "In-Fra" association to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:24 IST

US Congressman lauds PM Modi for Article 370 move, says J-K...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): A US Congressman on Thursday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the move is good for the long-term stability of the region and such steps should be applauded.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:19 IST

Assad warns of war if political means fail to secure Turkey's...

Damascus [Syria], Nov 1 (Xinhua/ANI): Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday warned that war would be the only option if political means fail to secure Turkey's troop pullout from northern Syria.

Read More
iocl