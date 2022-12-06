India, Germany welcome resumption of negotiations on India-EU Free Trade Agreement

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): During the bilaterals held in New Delhi between EAM Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the two sides welcomed the resumption of negotiations on the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.

As Germany is India's largest trade partner in the EU, the Indian side expressed its expectation of the country's continued support in the timely conclusion of negotiations, according to the official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The current state of affairs in Europe, India's neighbors, the country's current UNSC Presidency, and India's current G20 Presidency were just a few of the regional, international, and multilateral topics that the two leaders discussed.

The German government released its Indo-Pacific Guidelines in 2020, and the German naval frigate "Bayern" was sent there. In January 2022, the German frigate conducted a port call in Mumbai. The Indian side hailed Germany's increased engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Germany's entry into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative was likewise welcomed by India (IPOI), the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today signed an agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi. The agreement has provisions to facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering the exchange of skills and talents.



The agreement includes the Academic Evaluation Center in New Delhi, 18 months extended residence permits to students, 3,000 job seeker visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures.

In addition, the agreement will institutionalize a joint working group for further strengthening cooperation in Migration and Mobility. Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, and other senior officials from India and Germany were present at the time of signing the agreement.

EAM S Jaishankar held a meeting with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and shared perspectives on several important regional and global issues.

Jaishankar tweeted, "A wide ranging conversation today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Took forward our frequent exchanges, this time in greater detail. Reviewed our bilateral ties and shared perspectives on a number of important regional and global issues." (ANI)

