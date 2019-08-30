India, Ghana to cooperate in trade, defence, health among other sectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India and Ghana have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors like trade and investment, development partnership, defence and security, health and pharmaceutical sector, capacity building, and people-to-people contacts.

Both countries made the commitment during the first India-Ghana Foreign Office consultations held in New Delhi on August 28.

The Indian delegation was led by T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) and the Ghanaian delegation was led by Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and to look at new areas for cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction about the regular high political level exchanges, including the successful visits of Honorable President of India to Ghana in June 2016 and Honorable President of Ghana to India in March 2018 to attend the founding conference of International Solar Alliance," the statement said.

India-Ghana relations have traditionally been warm and close, based on a common history, shared vision and values.

Ghana is one of India's important partners in West Africa. (ANI)

