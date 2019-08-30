Flags of India and Ghana (File photo)
Flags of India and Ghana (File photo)

India, Ghana to cooperate in trade, defence, health among other sectors

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India and Ghana have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors like trade and investment, development partnership, defence and security, health and pharmaceutical sector, capacity building, and people-to-people contacts.
Both countries made the commitment during the first India-Ghana Foreign Office consultations held in New Delhi on August 28.
The Indian delegation was led by T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) and the Ghanaian delegation was led by Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
The consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and to look at new areas for cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues.
"Both sides expressed satisfaction about the regular high political level exchanges, including the successful visits of Honorable President of India to Ghana in June 2016 and Honorable President of Ghana to India in March 2018 to attend the founding conference of International Solar Alliance," the statement said.
India-Ghana relations have traditionally been warm and close, based on a common history, shared vision and values.
Ghana is one of India's important partners in West Africa. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:30 IST

India's NDC delegation visits Nepal to discuss warfare strategy

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of senior defence and civil service officials from the National Defence College (NDC) in India met Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Defence Secretary Reshmi Raj Pandey here and discussed issues of mutual interest, especially strategy of warfare.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Imran Khan yet again rakes up nuclear bogey

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yet again ratcheted up the nuclear bogey when he warned of a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of Indian government's decisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:27 IST

'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' in Pakistan: A damp squib

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's persistent attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, its so-called 'solidarity hour' for the Kashmiris has turned out to be a damp squib, inflicting a massive blow to Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:03 IST

Over 2,000 people dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak: WHO

Moscow [Russia], Aug 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Over 2,000 people have died from the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic (DR) of the Congo since last August while the number of registered Ebola cases has reached 3,000 in the African country, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:26 IST

Pakistan Minister gets a shock after mentioning PM Modi's name

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed got an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:29 IST

Water security at centre of Modi govt's development agenda, says...

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 30 (ANI): The Modi government has put water security at the center of its development agenda, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Thursday (local time), adding that the ministry is the first-ever concrete step towards water conservation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:42 IST

Trump cancels Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian heads to Florida

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) cancelled his trip to Poland to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to strengthen into a highly dangerous Category 4 storm during the weekend before hitting the Atlantic coast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:35 IST

Caught on cam: Pak cleric instigates crowd for jihad against India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Even as Pakistan continues to get snubbed on all fronts for propagating terrorism and internationalising Kashmir issue, Islamabad is still indulging in its nefarious and diabolic propaganda by openly calling for 'jihad' against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:53 IST

Qureshi now dials up South Korean counterpart, briefs on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday briefed his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of Islamabad's nefarious designs to internationalise the issue after New Delhi changed the constitutional status of

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 08:44 IST

Sikh priest's daughter forcibly converted to Islam in Lahore's...

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): A Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 07:10 IST

Leading Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested

Hong Kong, Aug 30 (ANI): Leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested by Hong Kong police on Friday morning, his political organisation Demosisto said, ahead of another week of planned protests in the semi-autonomous region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:49 IST

US: Criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein dismissed

Washington DC [US], Aug 30 (ANI): A US federal judge on Thursday formally dismissed the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, roughly three weeks after the accused sex trafficker was found dead in his jail cell.

Read More
iocl