India gifted world bouquet of hope to empower 21st century, PM Modi at WEF's Davos Agenda

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India has gifted the world "a bouquet of hope" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while delivering the 'state of the world' address virtually at the World Economic Forum.

"India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and also the administration of 156 crore vaccine doses in the country. India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope," said PM Modi.

"In this bouquet, we Indians have an unwavering trust in our Democracy, we have the technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians," he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that India is today the third-largest pharma producer in the world. "In the COVID times, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines and vaccines to many countries," he added.

PM Modi also stressed that India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. "In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)," he added.

Several heads of state are scheduled to address the WEF's virtual event Davos Agenda is being held from January 17.The five day event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them. (ANI)