India gifts consignment of disaster relief materials to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 13 (ANI): India on Sunday gifted to Nepal a consignment of disaster relief material including tents and plastic sheets for distribution to flood and landslide affected families in five districts of the Himalayan nation.

The consignment was handed over by India's deputy envoy in Nepal, Namgya Khampa, to Chanda Chaudhary, Member of Parliament and President of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS).



This gift is part of the Government of India's regular humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to Nepal, according to India mission to Nepal.

"The relief material includes tents and plastic sheets for distribution to flood and landslide affected families in five districts of Nepal," the mission said in the statement.

"In view of the recent destruction and loss of life caused by floods and landslides the entire consignment will be distributed through NIWFS in coordination with local governments in the affected districts of Sindhupalchok, Kailali, Mahottari, Nawalparasi and Sarlahi in Provinces 2, 3, 5 and 7," it added. (ANI)

