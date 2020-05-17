India gifts COVID-19 PCR test kits to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 17 (ANI): India on Sunday gifted a consignment of Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody test kits to Nepal which will enable their health professionals to conduct COVID-19 tests on at least 30,000 people in the country.

The consignment of Pathodetect COVID-19 Qualitative RT PCR Test Kits was handed over today morning by ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on behalf of the Government of India, to Nepali Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

The test kits were manufactured by Mylab in Pune, Maharashtra.

On April 22, ambassador Kwatra handed over 23 tonnes of medicines to the Government of Nepal.

"Gifting of medicines and test kits manifests continuing cooperation of our leaders and people of two countries to prepare, act and fight together the common challenge of COVID-19 pandemic," the Embassy of India wrote in a statement.

"These initiatives stem from the Prime Minister of India's video conference with SAARC Leaders on 15 March 2020. India stands in solidarity with Government, Health Professionals and people of Nepal in this hour of challenge" it added. (ANI)

