India gives 2 lakh HCQ tablets, medical supplies to Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], May 5 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar on Tuesday handed over medical supplies including 2,00,000 hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets to Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry to help the neighbouring country in its battle against COVID-19.

The medical supplies sent by India also include surgical pumps, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, glucometer, thermal scanners and medical air compressors.

The medical supplies were handed over at Yangon Airport.

A release of Indian Embassy said the contribution is indicative of the traditionally warm and friendly ties between the two countries.

"These medical supplies are reflective of the united effort needed to combat this disease. The contribution is indicative of the traditionally warm and friendly ties between India and Myanmar and would augment Myanmar's determined efforts to fight the pandemic," it said.

The release said the Indian government stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Myanmar in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Healthcare workers, social institutions, and volunteers across the world, including those in India and Myanmar, are standing at the forefront in battling the spread of COVID-19," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the online summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) contact group on Monday that India is taking care of its citizens against COVID-19 and also extending help to others and has ensured medical supplies to 123 partner countries including 59 members of NAM. (ANI)

