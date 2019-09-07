India gives Kathmandu a boost in educational infrastructure

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 7 (ANI): The Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated the campus building of Koteshwor Multiple Campus here on Saturday.

The infrastructure has been constructed with India's grant assistance of Nepali Rs 45.10 million.

The three-storied building comprises a total of 18 class rooms, including a room each for the campus Chief, examinations, administration, accounts faculty, and a store to name a few. The building also has separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls.

Nepal's former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of College Management Committee Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, former Nepalese Foreign Secretary Madan Bhattarai and the Chairman of District Coordination Committee Shiva Sundar Raj Vaidya were present at the do along with other political and community leaders.

The new educational infrastructure has been built with an aim to boost the learning environment of students.

Koteshwor Multiple Campus, established in 1990, is a non-profitable, non-governmental, service-oriented community college situated at Kathmandu's Koteshwor. The institution is affiliated with the Tribhuvan University (TU). It offers Management, Education, and Humanities in Bachelor-level and Management in the Masters-level. (ANI)

