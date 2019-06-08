Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering after receiving the Nishan Izzuddeen medal in Maldives on Saturday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the gathering after receiving the Nishan Izzuddeen medal in Maldives on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

India gives utmost importance to its relationship with Maldives: Modi

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:41 IST

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India gives utmost importance to its relationship with Maldives while receiving the Nishan Izzuddeen medal, the country's highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, here on Saturday.
"India gives utmost importance to its relationship with Maldives. We want to have a strong partnership with each other. India is willing to help Maldives in every way possible. May the friendship between India and Maldives last forever," the Prime Minister said at the event.
Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, which is the first bilateral engagement the leader is undertaking after being sworn-in as the Prime Minister for a second term on May 30.
"I am glad to have the honour to visit your beautiful country as my first overseas trip after being elected for the second term," Modi said, thanking "close friend" Maldives for according a grand welcome to him.
Thanking the country for bestowing its highest honour upon him, the Prime Minister outlined that it's a moment of pride for every Indian.
"I humbly accept this award on behalf of all Indians. This is not just an honour conferred upon me but it is respect given to the friendship and relations between our two countries."
He went on to highlight the "unbreakable" relationship between India and Maldives during his speech. Modi also said that he held positive talks with Maldives President Ibrahim Solih before the event.
Speaking further, he highlighted measures being taken to increase the number of Indian tourists to Maldives.
"By issuing RuPay Card in Maldives, there will be an increase in the number of Indian tourists in Maldives. We will soon take measures in this direction. Also, there have been discussions over making the defence services stronger in Maldives," he stated.
The key highlight of this visit is Modi's address to the Majlis (Maldivian Parliament) on Saturday evening.
"PM Modi's official visit to the Maldives, especially his address at the Parliament signifies the importance that the Maldives attaches with India. It reflects the good relationship between the two countries," said Hassan Ziyau, the media director of the Majlis.
"I am sure, PM's visit would further strengthen the existing relation between India and the Maldives. The Speaker of the Parliament, former President Mohamed Nasheed and the members of the parliament are ready to welcome PM Modi and his delegation to the People's Majlis," he added.
Last Month, the Maldivian Parliament unanimously passed a resolution for inviting Modi to address the House during his visit.
PM Modi's visit to the island nation is significant as it's the only country in South Asia that he did not visit for bilateral talks during his first term as the Prime Minister.
He will also have a halt in Sri Lanka on his way back, underlining his government's continued commitment towards its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:41 IST

State-sponsored terrorism biggest threat, world community must...

Male [Maldives], June 8 (ANI): In his first travel abroad after taking charge for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that state-sponsored terrorism is the biggest threat and called the world community to fight twin challenge terrorism and radicalization.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:54 IST

No plans for further talks in Norway with Nicolas Maduro regime:...

Caracas [Venezuela], June 8 (ANI): Juan Guaido has said that the opposition does not plan to join the third round of negotiations with representatives of embattled President Nicolas Maduro after latest mediation efforts between the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:20 IST

PM Modi conferred with Maldives' highest honour

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was conferred with Nishan Izzuddeen, the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, during his visit to the Island Nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 18:48 IST

Connected by Cricket! Modi gifts a Team India-signed bat to Solih

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): During his first overseas visit after being re-elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a cricket bat signed by the Indian team to "ardent cricket fan" and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 18:23 IST

Modi in Maldives: PM accorded ceremonial welcome at Republic Square

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a ceremonial welcome at Republic Square in Male on his arrival to the island nation as part of his first bilateral visit following his re-election.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 18:18 IST

Sweden: Investigations launched after Linkoping blast deemed deliberate

Linkoping [Sweden], Jun 8 (ANI): The police have launched investigations after a powerful explosion rocked an apartment block here, as per the media report on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 17:52 IST

Iran has no plans to leave OPEC, says oil minister

Tehran [Iran], Jun 8 (ANI): Iran "has no plans" of leaving the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to its Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:27 IST

PM Modi arrives in Maldives

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): In his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:30 IST

4 dead, 2,500 flee homes due to severe floods in Libya: UNHCR

Ghat [Libya], Jun 8 (ANI): At least four people have lost their lives while 2,500 people have been forced to flee their homes due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfalls here, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) revealed in a statement on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:05 IST

Nawaz Sharif not allowed to meet family even on Eid

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 8 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday criticised the Imran Khan government for not allowing the family of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to meet him in jail even on the third day of Eid.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:42 IST

140 terrorists killed after Syrian Army repels attack

Moscow [Russia], Jun 8 (ANI): At least 140 terrorists were killed after the Syrian Army launched efforts to repel an attack on the Hama Province by armed opposition groups and the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries like USA, Canada, etc.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:17 IST

Germany: 25 injured after car rams into tourist bus

Thuringia [Germany], Jun 8 (ANI): 25 people, mostly children, were injured after a car rammed into a tourist bus here on Friday evening, according to local authorities.

Read More
iocl