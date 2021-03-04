India grants NRs 44.17 million for construction of new building in Nepal

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): India on Thursday extended a grant of Nepali Rs 44.17 million to Nepal to build a new building for Naharpur Secondary School at Butwal-11 in Rupandehi district under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Partnership as part of India's High Impact Community Development Project scheme programme.

"India commits NRs 44.2 million for constructing new building for Naharpur Secondary School at Butwal-11, in Rupandehi. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today between Embassy, MoFAGA and Butwal Sub-metropolitan City," Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote in a tweet.

An MoU for the construction was signed by the Head of Development Partnership and Reconstruction Wing of the Embassy of India, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City, Rupandehi, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.



According to an official statement by the Embassy, Shree Naharpur Secondary School established in 1971 and is affiliated with the National Examinations Board (NEB). The school is providing education in the field of Education and Management at +2 levels. Currently, 1,127 students are enrolled in the school and about 50 per cent of whom are girl students.

"Since 2003, under High Impact Community Development Projects programme, earlier known as Small Development Projects, India has completed 446 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities in across all seven provinces of Nepal. Out of these, 41 are in Province-5, including ten completed projects in Rupandehi District and 9 projects are under various stages of completion in province 5 including one in Rupandehi District," read the statement.

The Embassy also informed that India is also reconstructing 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake in eight districts of Nepal under a reconstruction grant of Nepali Rs 5,800 million. Eight schools have already been completed, work on 62 schools is ongoing and the Tribhuvan University Central Library project is under tender process.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation. Today's signing of the MoU reflects continued commitment of Government of India in complementing the efforts of Government of Nepal in creating infrastructure in priority sectors," the Embassy added. (ANI)

