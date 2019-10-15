Mi-24V helicopters (Picture Credits: India in Afghanistan/Twitter)
India hands over 2 more Mi-24 Helicopters to Afghan Air Force

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:43 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 15 (ANI): India on Tuesday handed over two more Mi-24V helicopters to Afghanistan's Air Force.
"H.E. Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador @vkumar1969 handed over the 2nd pair of Mi-24V helicopters to Afg MinDef Asadullah Khalid at a ceremony today. These helicopters are a replacement for the four helicopters gifted by India to Afg in 2015/2016," the Indian Embassy in Kabul announced on its official Twitter handle.
"Amb Vinay Kumar @vkumar1969 congratulated the AAF on the Mi-24V induction and wished them success. H.E Asadullah Khalid thanked India for its support," the Embassy added.
The helicopters handed over during a ceremony held at the military airport in Kabul. According to the Afghan Ministry of Defence, the occasion was also attended by Afghanistan's acting defence minister Asadullah Khalid.
"India supports peace and harmony in Afghanistan and assists all Afghans in securing a better future," Kumar stated at the occasion.
"The Afghan National Defence Security Forces (have made a ) stellar effort to provide an umbrella of security to achieve shared and common values against cross-border terrorism and internal threats," Tolo News quoted him, as saying.
These choppers are replacements for the four helicopters India gave to Afghanistan in 2015 and 2016.
At the ceremony, Khalid thanked India for its support and pledged that the Afghan forces "will use these helicopters for bringing peace, preventing threats from enemies, and for providing a better environment for the people of Afghanistan." (ANI)

