India hands over another NPR 1 billion tranche of Nepal Housing Reconstruction Project

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 3 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday handed over a cheque of NPR 1 billion to the Nepal government as reimbursement of Nepal Housing Reconstruction Project.

Indian Ambassador Kwatra called on Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel at latter's office and handed over the cheque.

"Called on General Secretary (NCP) and Hon'ble Minister of Finance Mr Bishnu Prasad Paudel @bpaudel1959. Had positive discussions to further strengthen the bilateral economic and development partnership between the two countries for mutual prosperity and progress," Ambassador Kwatra said in a series of tweets.



"Used this opportunity to also hand over a cheque of NPR 1 billion as the next tranche under the India funded housing reconstruction projects in Gorkha and Nuwakot," the ambassador said.

India had announced the reconstruction drive in Nuwakot and Gorkha District of Himalayan Nation after it was severely hit by 2015 earthquake. India has pledged to construct a total of 50,000 houses in two districts where the UNDP and UNOPS are providing the technical and other consultation supports.

Government of India (GoI) which has been lending its hand in the reconstruction of houses in Nepal has partnered with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for providing Socio-Technical Facilitation to the house owners to ensure that they rebuild their homes as per the government of Nepal's earthquake-resilient norms. (ANI)

