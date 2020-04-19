India hands over hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol tablets to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 19 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar on Sunday handed over the consignments of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol tablets to Afghan Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz and Acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid as a step towards the collaborative fight against COVID-19.

Indian Embassy in Kabul tweeted, "Ambassador Vinay Kumar today handed over the consignments of 300, 000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine and 70, 000 tablets of paracetamol tablets to HE Minister of Public Health Feroz Ferozuddin."

The Minister thanked India for its humanitarian assistance in hours of need.

The Health minister expressed his thanks to the Government of India and people of India for extending help during the coronavirus crisis and Afghan re-development procedure.

Defence Minister Khalid expressed his gratitude to the Indian people. He said, "Thank you for extending help not during the corona period but thank you for your support to Afghan people and the Afghan army."

He recalled India's extensive support to AFG in the health sector, including the construction of hundreds of health centres, support to Indira Gandhi children hospital and supplies of equipment & medicines.

He said, "India and Afghanistan have friendly historic relations. I am thankful for the Indian government's contribution to the re-development of Afghanistan. I thank people of India and Government of India for improving the health of Afghan people by helping in construction Indira Gandhi Child Institute and constructing hundreds of clinics."

India has also gifted 500, 000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine and 100,000 tablets for the Afghan people and Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel. (ANI)

