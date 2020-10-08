India hands over new building of Secondary School in Nepal's Kailali

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 8 (ANI): A new building of Shree Saraswati Secondary School, Tikapur in Kailali District built with the Government of India's financial assistance of NRs. 33 Million was on Thursday handed over to Nepal authorities.



It was jointly inaugurated by representative of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee, and local representatives, a release from the Indian Embassy stated.



"The Government of India grant, under 'Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation', was utilized for construction of the two-floor school building, including 11 classrooms, library, science labs, administrative room, meeting hall, and sanitation facilities," the release added.





The embassy further stated that the project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal.





"India has already completed 423 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 23 are in Sudur Paschim, including 6 in Kailali District. One project for the construction of multipurpose hall, boys' hostel and teachers' quarter for Regional Police Secondary School, Dhangadi is under progress," the release stated.



Shree Saraswati Secondary School was established in 1978 in Tikapur, Kailali District. The School has 550 students, and more than 60 per cent of them are girls.



The newly built infrastructure of the campus is expected to boost the learning environment for students.





"The project is a reflection of India's development partnership with Nepal and complements the effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the release concluded. (ANI)





