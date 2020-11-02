India hands over newly constructed school building in Nepal's Nawalpur

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 2 (ANI): Built with Indian assistance, the Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Nawalpur District of Nepal was handed over on Monday via a virtual ceremony.

"The new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School was built with the Indian government's financial assistance of Nrs 25.83 million, under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation," a release from Indian Mission in Nepal stated.

The new building, jointly inaugurated via video-conference, was attended by representatives of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee (DCC), School Management Committee and local representatives, including students and faculty of the school.



"The new school building, implemented under the long-standing High Impact Community Development Projects, earlier known as Small Development Projects, is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector. It complements the efforts of the Government of Nepal to improve physical infrastructure for learning, particularly in public schools," the release from Indian Mission in Nepal added further.

The construction of the school building, funded by India and implemented by DCC, Nawalparasi, has three floors and includes 16 classrooms, labs, administration and staff rooms, meeting hall, canteen, medical room and sanitation facilities.

Located in Devchuli-07 of Nawalpur District was established in 1969 and has been running classes till 10+2. Out of the total students in the institution, over 55 per cent are girls. (ANI)

