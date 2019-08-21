The 5th Joint Commission Meeting underway in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
The 5th Joint Commission Meeting underway in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)

India hands over NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal for housing reconstruction

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:38 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 21 (ANI): India on Wednesday handed over a cheque of NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal on Wednesday towards the reimbursement for housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha Districts during the Fifth Joint Commission Metting (JCM) held in Kathmandu.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in the Nepalese capital for the meeting, scheduled to be held from August 21 to August 22.
India and Nepal are co-chairing the meeting, during which a cheque of INR 80.71 cr was also handed over by New Delhi to Kathmandu on Wednesday.
The INR 80.71 cr cheque is a part of the Government of India's commitment of INR 500 cr towards strengthening road infrastructure in the Terai Region of Nepal. Four road packages are ready for inauguration, according to the Indian Embassy in Nepal's official Twitter account.
"Productive discussions with FM @PradeepgyawaliK at the 5th #IndiaNepal Joint Commission Meeting. Comprehensively reviewed our bilateral relations and identified priority areas for cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.
Before the commencement of the meeting, the EAM held a "warm and in-depth" conversation with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli here on Wednesday.
"A warm and in-depth conversation with PM @kpsharmaoli. Really appreciate his receiving me amidst his many preoccupations," Jaishankar tweeted.
The Joint Commission, which was established in June 1987, provides an opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to review bilateral cooperation in all areas and extend necessary political guidance for further enhancing the traditionally close ties.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and DFTQC Nepal was also signed on food safety and standards on the first day of JCM. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:58 IST

NSA Doval meets Russian counterpart in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 21 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Russian National Security Council here on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:51 IST

US military drone shot down over Yemen

Washington DC [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): A US MQ-9 drone was shot down by a surface-to-air missile in the south of Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday, according to a US official.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:04 IST

India, Zambia sign 6 MoUs

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India and Zambia on Wednesday signed six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of defence, education, geology and mineral resources, among others, after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 18:03 IST

Ajay Bisaria's wife reaches Pakistan for final pack up

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Bharati Chaturvedi, spouse of the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, reached the neighbouring nation through the Wagah-Attari border on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:28 IST

Jaishankar holds 'warm, in-depth' conversation with Nepal PM

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a "warm and in-depth" conversation with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:51 IST

Zakir Naik banned from making public speeches in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 21 (ANI): Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has been banned from giving public speeches anywhere in Malaysia, police said on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:41 IST

India will not allow outside interference in its internal...

Riga (Latvia) Aug 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and create two Union Territories are "purely internal administrative matters" India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:12 IST

Pak Minister urges UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has urged the UNICEF to remove actor Priyanka Chopra as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for publicly endorsing Indian government's position on Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:56 IST

PM Modi raises issue of terrorism during call with British counterpart

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of terrorism and called for "effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence, and intolerance," during a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:32 IST

Jaishankar arrives in Nepal to co-chair Joint Commisson meeting

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Wednesday to participate in the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:57 IST

Scrapping Art 370 India's internal matter: Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 21 (ANI): Bangladesh on Wednesday said that the Central government's move action in abrogating Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India's "internal matter".

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:39 IST

Zambian President accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was accorded a ceremonial reception in the presence of his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl