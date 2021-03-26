India has not imposed ban on export of COVID-19 vaccines, will continue supply to partner countries

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): India has not imposed any ban on exports of COVID-19 vaccines unlike many other countries and its position remains unchanged about continuing to supply the vaccines to partner countries in a phased manner keeping in view domestic requirements of a phased rollout, sources said.

They said that India commenced the domestic COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16 and within days, it also commenced external supplies.

No other country has supplied the world with as many doses as India has so far.

The sources said as soon as purchase orders were placed, India also commenced supplies under COVAX Facility.

They said more than 60 million doses of Made in India vaccines have been supplied so far to over 75 countries, including through COVAX.



"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines unlike many other countries," a source said.

The sources said India remains committed to help the world with vaccines, including through COVAX facility.

They said given the country's current manufacturing capacity and requirements of national vaccination programmes, there may be a need to calibrate the supply schedules from time to time.

"All stakeholders would have to work together to adjust the schedules as required. Only by such cooperation, we can collectively deal with the ongoing pandemic," the source added.

Under 'Vaccine Maitri', India is using its delivery and production capacity for the benefit of mankind. (ANI)

