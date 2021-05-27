India has seen tremendous outpouring of support amid COVID-19: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India has seen a tremendous outpouring of support and solidarity as it fights against the second wave of COVID-19, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event -- 'India: Opportunities And Challenges For A Strategic Partnership' at Hoover Institution -- in New York, Jaishankar said global cooperation and mitigation is the only way out of a global problem like COVID-19.

"When you have a global problem of this scale the only way out is global cooperation and global mitigation. I am glad to say we have seen a tremendous outpouring of support and solidarity at this time," he said.

As India witnessed the second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support.

They have supplied medical aid as the country struggles with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising COVID-19 infections.

Jaishankar asserted that the world is not going to stay the same after COVID-19.

"Takeaway is that we need a less risky world that works for everybody, we cannot have a world that's partly vaccinated and partly neglected," he added.

Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28. (ANI)