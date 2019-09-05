India has taken steps for security of its oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz: Modi

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has made arrangements to safeguard its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz in view of the recent incidents of the attack and seizure of vessels in the waterway.

"We do not want any side effect of the recent developments there and we have made arrangements for security of our oil tankers (passing through the Strait of Hormuz)," he said.

The security steps taken by India specifically for its tankers are not intended at interfering in anybody's internal matter, Modi added.

The Prime Minister's remarks came at the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum here in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mongolian President Khaltmagiin Battulga.

The strait lies between Iran and Oman. Two of the seized oil tankers belonging to Iran and Britain had several Indian crew members. Iran has denied the US charge that Tehran was behind the attacks. (ANI)