India hopes for early establishment of peace, stability, security in Yemen

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): India would like to convey its deepest condolences to the government and the people of Yemen after 85 people lost their lives and over 322 others were injured in a stampede that broke out during a charity distribution event, while hoping for an early establishment of peace, stability and security in Yemen, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

During a regular press briefing, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said, India hopes and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

It is pertinent to mention that Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.Yemen's internationally-recognised government is now based in Aden.

"We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the government and people of Yemen. In the sad incident in Sanaa in which more than 78 people lost their life. We hope and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Bagchi said.

This tragic incident comes at a time when there are anchoring developments in the Yemen situation, he added.



According to the VOA, the United Nations estimated that 80 per cent of the population requires humanitarian help and protection, and the conflict in Yemen has made an already difficult humanitarian situation even worse.

At least 85 people were killed while over 322 others were injured in a stampede that broke out during a charity distribution event in Yemen's capital, Sanaa on Thursday, according to the Houthi-run health authority, reported ChinaDaily.com.cn.

The latest tragedy to strike the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country came days ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

Hundreds of people had crowded into a school to receive the donations, which amounted to 5,000 Yemeni riyals (USD 13), reported abc.net.au. The dead and injured have been moved to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the distribution were taken into custody, the interior ministry said in a statement by the rebel's Saba news agency.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that the interior ministry of the group claimed the disaster was caused by a stampede during the random distribution of cash by local merchants, without organization or collaboration with the ministry.

Abdul Khaliq Al-Ajri, a spokesman with the ministry, was quoted by the TV as saying that the authorities have arrested two merchants responsible for the uncoordinated distribution of money and are investigating the incident.

Many Yemenis, impoverished by years of conflicts, flocked to the charity centre for basic needs as Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, is approaching. (ANI)

