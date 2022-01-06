India in talks with Pakistan to work out modalities for supply of wheat to Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that India is in talks with Pakistan on modalities for the supply of 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.

"We are committed to supply life saving medicines along with 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. In this regard, we are in talks with Pakistani authorities on the modalities for shipment of wheat," Bagchi said during the weekly briefing.

Earlier this month, India supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan.



Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "On January 3, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul."It also informed that another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks.

India has committed to provide to Afghan people humanitarian assistance consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and essential life-saving drugs.

Last year in December, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

