Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar speaking at a press conference here on Thursday.
India in touch with Pak seeking consular access to Jadhav

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:19 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India is in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to demand consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing death row there, with full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and under the Vienna Convention.
"You are all aware that there has been a favourable judgement from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. We expect that full consular access be granted to Jadhav at the earliest in full compliance and conformity with the ICJ judgement and the Vienna Convention," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at his weekly media briefing.
"We are in touch with the Pakistani authorities in this regard through diplomatic channels and as and when there is an update we will let you know," he added.
The spokesperson refused to share the details as to what is being discussed with Pakistan.
The ICJ has specified in the verdict that Pakistan is obliged to grant consular or diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Jadhav "without further delay" in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Following the verdict, Islamabad had said that it was working out the modalities to grant the consular access.
Earlier today, Kulbhushan Jadhav's family met former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. The spokesperson said he was not aware of the details of the meeting. (ANI)

