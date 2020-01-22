India inaugurates residential Aurobindo Ashram School building in Nepal's Thankot area

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 22 (ANI): India on Wednesday inaugurated the building of residential Aurobindo Ashram School in Thankot area. The building was inaugurated at a ceremony in the presence of Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of India here, Ajay Kumar.

Aurobindo Ashram School is a residential institution, established in 1993 by Sri Aurobindo Yoga Mandir in Thankot, a part of Kathmandu district, and is affiliated to the National Examination Board of Nepal.

The school provides secondary school education to nearly 260 students, including over 53 per cent female students. Most of the students getting an education in the school are either helpless or orphans.

"The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India's grant assistance of NPR 28.25 million, is a three-storied building comprising eleven classrooms, three labs, four storerooms, two staff rooms, one room each for accounts section, administration, record, library, principal, PA, examination, multi-purpose hall and furniture," said a release from the Indian Mission here.

"The Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which compliments effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," the release said.

The school also provides free education and hostel facility to the poor children. (ANI)

