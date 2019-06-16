Union Minister RK Singh at G20 ministerial meet on energy in Japan on Saturday.
India inching towards meeting Paris Agreement targets: RK Singh at G20 ministerial meet

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:37 IST

Karuizawa [Japan], Jun 15 (ANI): India is implementing one of the largest renewable energy expansion and energy efficiency programmes and is moving towards achieving the target to fulfill the country's commitments made in Paris Agreement, said Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Saturday.
The minister made these remarks at the G20 Ministerial Meeting on 'Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth' being held in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, Japan on June 15-16.
The G20 ministerial meeting is being held where leaders from 20 countries will discuss energy transitions and global environment toward sustainable growth.
During the address, Singh highlighted the path-breaking achievements in household electrification and providing energy access to all in India. He expressed confidence that India will achieve 40 per cent renewable in the energy mix by 2030.
Singh mentioned various energy efficiency programmes such as through PAT, UJALA, Standard and Labelling and ECBC and reiterated India's commitment for a greener and healthier planet.
He said that India is achieving one of the largest expansion of renewable energy in the world and has become a net exporter of power in the past five years. He also talked about India's achievements in transmission systems like -- One nation one Grid and Green Energy Corridors.
On the sidelines of the meet, Singh held bilateral meetings with several leaders from other participating countries.
The G20 summit will be held on June 28-29 at Osaka in Japan. The grouping members represent two-thirds of the world's people and 85 per cent of its economy. (ANI)

