India-Indonesia organizes 4th ASEAN-Indian Blue Economy Workshop

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): India and Indonesia on Thursday highlighted the importance of sustainable development, connectivity, Science and Technology and safety and security to further cooperation to enhance the Blue Economy cooperation as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, the External Affairs Ministry said.

At the 4th ASEAN-Indian Blue Economy Workshop held today Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar highlighted the importance of sustainable development and connectivity.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India and Indonesia organise the 4th ASEAN-India Blue Economy Workshop on Dec 15-16 with @RIS_NewDelhi, @nmfindia & @ERIAorg."

SecretaryEast Ambassador Saurabh Kumar addressed the Workshop as India and ASEAN take steps to enhance Blue Economy cooperation as Comprehensive Strategic Partners," Bagchi said.



Bagchi also said that Kumar highlighted the importance of sustainable development, connectivity, Science and Technology and safety and security to further this cooperation.



The last edition of the ASEAN-Indian Blue Economy Workshop took place in Thailand in September 2019.

The Workshop noted the significance of the Chair's chosen theme for the year, namely "Advancing Partnership for Sustainability", as well as Thailand's agenda on sustainability and connectivity in the context of promoting a sustainable blue economy through the sustainable harnessing of marine resources, including aquaculture, combatting marine debris and addressing Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing, according to the statement released by ASEAN 2019.

These themes - sustainability and connectivity - were also noted in the context of enhancing maritime connectivity.

The Workshop welcomed the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) which has as one of its priorities maritime cooperation and can help promote maritime cooperation between ASEAN and India.

The Workshop welcomed ASEAN's proactive initiative to establish an ASEAN Network for Combatting IUU Fishing (AN-IUU) and the contribution that the adoption of the Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris and the ASEAN Framework of Action on Marine Debris earlier this year will have on efforts in this regard, the statement reads.

Discussions also explored useful capacity-building activities, guest lectures and exchange of visits to discuss further, specific areas of cooperation in the context of the Blue Economy between ASEAN and India, through related agencies such as the National Maritime Foundation, the Phuket Marine Biological Center, the ASEAN Center for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue (ACSDSD) and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), the statement added.

On November 12, India and ASEAN upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), the highest-tier relationship the grouping has with countries outside the bloc.(ANI)

