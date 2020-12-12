India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold trilateral meeting on Chabahar Port on Dec 14

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The first trilateral Working Group meeting among India, Iran and Uzbekistan regarding the joint use of Chabahar Port will be held virtually on December 14, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday.

According to an MEA release, the meeting would be jointly chaired at the deputy minister level by the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran and secretary-level by India.

"India welcomes the interest of Uzbekistan to use the Chabahar Port for transit. This would open up economic opportunities for the traders and business community of the region," said MEA.



The ministry further mentioned that other central Asian countries have also shown interest in using the port, and India seeks to cooperate closely with the region.

This announcement comes after a virtual summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday, which was the first bilateral summit meeting between India and a Central Asian country.

During the summit, both leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues, including a special focus on terrorism by calling for the early finalisation of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. (ANI)

