India is better positioned to work out where COVID assistance is best applied: British envoy Ellis

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday said that the Indian government is better positioned to work out where the goods, ventilators or oxygen concentrators procured from the United Kingdom are best applied.

"The way we work is working through the government of India. The things which we have flown over are things that are being specified by the foreign ministry and health ministry," he said.

"We are doing these through the Indian Red Cross. The Indian government is in a better position to work out where the goods, ventilators or oxygen concentrators or oxygen factories are best applied," he added.



Ellis further said that the supplies are produced in the UK on behalf of India.

On Tuesday, an Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying 450 oxygen cylinders each of capacity 46.6 litres from the United Kingdom, reached Chennai.

On Monday, the IAF had airlifted the first batch of 900 oxygen cylinders offered by the British Oxygen Company. The British Oxygen Company has offered 5,000 oxygen cylinders to India to help the country in its fight against the rapidly spreading second wave of COVID-19.

The United Kingdom on Sunday had announced that it will be sending additional 1,000 ventilators from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals as part of its commitment to support India's fight against the second wave of coronavirus. (ANI)

