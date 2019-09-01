Uzbek Ambassador Farhod Arziev (Photo:ANI)
Uzbek Ambassador Farhod Arziev (Photo:ANI)

India is 'close, trusted friend' of Uzbekistan: Envoy

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): India is a "close and trusted friend" of Uzbekistan and both countries share fast-growing and dynamic relations, said Uzbek Ambassador Farhod Arziev here on Sunday.
"I should mention the dynamic, fast-growing and deepening cooperation between India and Uzbekistan. India is our strategic partner," said Arziev told ANI.
"We really appreciate and value this relationship. India is our close and trusted friend with whom we shared the centuries of culture and civilisation. India and Uzbekistan have wide-scale cooperation," he added
Arziev thanked New Delhi for helping Uzbekistan in establishing an IT park.
"With India, we have inaugurated the IT Park in Uzbekistan. We are really thankful to India for helping us in establishing that park," he said.
Asserting that India and Uzbekistan are strengthening their ties, the envoy said that Indian entrepreneurs are establishing the joint investment programme including in the area of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, hotels, business education, petrochemical and many others.
"We have seen the very active involvement of India entrepreneurs who are entering the Uzbek market. We are very happy to see this dynamism," he said
As Uzbekistan is celebrating 28the Independence Day, Arziev extended greeting to all citizens.
Arziev said: "On the occasion of 28th Independence Day, my greetings to all Uzbek citizens .... Uzbekistan and India have a strategic partnership, we have recently opened two universities in Uzbekistan". (ANI)

