India is emerging global power, leader in Indo-Pacific, says South Korean envoy

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): India is an emerging global power specially in the economic domain and is a leader in the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), South Korea's enovy Chang Jae-bok said on Tuesday.

Speaking with ANI, the South Korean Ambassador to India said that relations between the two countries are getting strengthened in diverse fields.

"India is an emerging global power, especially in the economic field, security and other issues. It's part of the Quad (consisting of Australia, Japan, India and the US), so leader in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.



Bilateral relations between India and South Korea, officially known as the Republic of Korea, were established in 1962 and upgraded to ambassador-level in 1973.

The envoy said apart from cultural relations, the two countries are also strengthening ties in areas of security and commerce.

Asked about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ambassador said that dialogue is the way forward. He said South Korea is providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"South Korea is rooting for peace and dialogue to solve it. South Korea is in a position to help Ukrainian people who are in a dangerous situation. The Korean government is providing humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people," Chang Jae-bok said. (ANI)

