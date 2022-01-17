India is pharmacy to world, saved crores of lives by supplying medicines, COVID vaccines: PM Modi at Davos summit

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India has saved crores of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying vaccines and essential medicines to many countries under One Earth One Health vision, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising that India is now pharmacy to the world and is the third-largest pharma-producer in the world.

"In this time of Corona, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines, vaccines to many countries," said PM Modi while delivering the 'state of the world' address virtually at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday.

"Today, India is the third-largest pharma producer in the world, is pharmacy to the world," he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that India is sending record software engineers to the world. "More than 50 lakh software developers are working in India."

Emphasising that India has the third-largest number of Unicorns in the world, he said that more than 10,000 start-ups have been registered in the last 6 months.

PM Modi also emphasised that India is promoting Ease of Doing Business and minimizing government intervention.

"India has made it the most competitive in the world by simplifying, reducing its corporate tax rates. Last year alone, we have reduced more than 25,000 compliances," said PM Modi.

Urging the world to invest in India, PM Modi said that "the spirit of entrepreneurship, which has the capacity to adopt new technology in Indians, can give new energy to each of our global partners".

Davos Agenda of the WEF is being held from January 17-21. Several heads of state will address the event. The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organisations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them. (ANI)

