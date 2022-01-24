India, Israel launch commemorative logo to mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): India and Israel unveiled a commemorative logo on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The logo was unveiled virtually at an online event in the presence of Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon and Ambassador of India to Israel Sanjeev Singla. Happy to note that the logo was designed by Indian designer Nikhil Kumar Rai from NID, said the Indian Embassy in Israel in a tweet on Monday.

Other senior diplomats from both countries also took part in the event.

The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra- the two symbols that adorn the national flags of both countries- and forms the numeral 30 depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations. This special logo symbolises the strong friendship, love and admiration that exists between the people of Israel and the people of India. It also depicts the growing strategic partnership between the two sides, according to an official statement.

"We are very happy to launch a special logo to celebrate the 30 years of the close friendship between the people of our two ancient civilizations. This is an important occasion to reflect on our mutual successes as well as a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of our relations. I am sure that our close existing cooperation in different fields will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years," said Ambassador Naor Gilon during the event.



"We are proud to mark the 30th anniversary of our bilateral relations and look forward to using the special logo throughout the year to celebrate this special milestone. India and Israel are two ancient people, proud of their cultural heritage, and two vibrant democracies, eager to grasp the future. Together we can shape a better future for India, Israel, and the world," Ambassador Sanjeev Singla said.

To create the 30th-anniversary logo, both countries had launched a logo design contest last year for students of prominent design colleges in Israel and India. Entries were invited from Holon Institute of Technology, Israel and National Institute of Design, India. Many Israeli and Indian students participated in this contest.

The winning design created by an Indian student Nikhil Kumar Rai, was chosen through a joint decision of the Embassies and Consulates from both countries. It was selected as the official logo for the 30th anniversary of Israel- India diplomatic relations, according to the official statement.

Israel and India established diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into multifaceted strategic partnerships, the statement added.

The 30th anniversary of relations between Israel and India will be marked throughout the year with an elaborate array of cultural events. We stay committed to building upon the remarkable achievements of the last three decades, to further develop this Growing Partnership in the decades to come, for the benefit of both nations. (ANI)

