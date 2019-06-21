India issues advisory for citizens travelling to Ethiopia

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): In view of the recent attacks on expatriates and foreign nationals living in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, India on Friday advised its citizens travelling to the African country to be "vigilant and observe necessary precautions" to stay safe.

The advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged the citizens to avoid carrying and exposing valuables in public and walking alone in dark streets.

"In view of recent incident of attacks on expatriates and foreigners in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country, Indians residing in as well as visiting Ethiopia are advised to be vigilant and observe necessary precautions for their safety and well being. They should avoid carrying or exposing valuables to public and walking alone in dark streets," the statement by the MEA read.

"Embassy of India, Addis Ababa can be reached 24/7 on the following number: 00251 911506852," it added.

Local media reports suggest that there has been a spurt in attacks on foreign nationals living in Ethiopia in recent times. (ANI)

