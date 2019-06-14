Representative Image
India, Italy discuss measures to deepen anti-terror cooperation

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): India and Italy have deliberated on measures to deepen bilateral cooperation for combating terror and transnational crimes through regular information sharing, mutual capacity building efforts and mutual legal assistance.
This took place during the 2nd meeting of the India-Italy Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group (JWG) which was held in New Delhi on June 13, according to a press statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The meeting was co-chaired by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs and Diego Brasioli, Principal Director for Security, Disarmament and non-Proliferation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.
The working group discussed threats posed by terrorist entities globally and in their respective regions including cross border terrorism, the statement said.
"They exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges including countering radicalisation, terror financing and misuse of internet for terrorist purposes. They also discussed threats arising from transnational crimes and money laundering," it added.
"The two sides deliberated upon measures to deepen bilateral cooperation for countering terrorism and transnational crimes through regular exchange of information, mutual capacity building efforts, sharing of best practices and mutual legal assistance. Cooperation in multilateral fora was also discussed," the statement further said.
The next meeting of the JWG will be held in Italy on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

