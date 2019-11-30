India, Japan ask Pak to take 'resolute, irreversible' action against terrorist networks operating from country

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): India and Japan on Saturday deliberated on the threat posed to the regional security by terrorist networks operating from Pakistan and called upon Islamabad to take "resolute and irreversible" action against them and "fully comply" with international commitments to deal with terrorism, including the steps proscribed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

A joint statement in this regard was made during the inaugural meeting of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2).

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while the Japanese Delegation was led by country's Defence Minister Taro Kono and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The ministers condemned the growing threat of terrorism in the strongest terms and called upon all countries to take resolute action in rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and eliminating financing channels and halting the cross-border movement of terrorists.

The ministers underlined the need for all countries to ensure that all territory under their control is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries in any manner. They also emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and violent extremism, including through increased sharing of information and intelligence.

The 2+2 meeting was held in pursuance of the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Japan in October 2018, with an aim to institute a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation

It provided an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan so as to provide greater depth to the 'India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. (ANI)

