India, Japan hold 2nd Space Dialogue, exchange information on space policies, other priorities

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): India and Japan held their second Space Dialogue in virtual mode on November 2 and exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Tuesday.



An MEA statement said that the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

"The two sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, international developments in space domain including space security, space situational awareness, global navigation satellite systems, and bilateral cooperation between ISRO-JAXA, space industries and technology trade," MEA statement said.

The Indian delegation was co-led by Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, MEA and Scientific Secretary, ISRO, while the Japanese delegation was co-led by Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs /Ambassador (Policy Planning & International Security Policy) and Director General, National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office. (ANI)

