India, Japan hold 8th bilateral consultations

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): India and Japan have exchanged views on the issues of disarmament, non-proliferation and export control.

The discussion took place on December 23 in Tokyo during the eighth round of bilateral consultations on disarmament, non-proliferation and export control, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to hold the next round of Dialogue on a mutually convenient date in India.

The Indian delegation was led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), while Hisajima Naoto, Director-General, Disarmament, Japanese side">Non-Proliferation and Science Department led the Japanese side. (ANI)

