Flags of India, Japan (representative image)

India, Japan to take Modi-Abe vision forward: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): India and Japan have agreed to be in regular contact to take the "Modi-Abe vision" forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
After a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Tuesday, the EAM tweeted, "Had a good talk with Japanese Foreign Minister @konotaromp. We agreed to be in regular contact and take the Modi-Abe vision forward."
Kono, who made the call, congratulated Jaishankar over his appointment as foreign minister and highlighted India's role as a global power towards the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Kono said it is Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's turn to visit India this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Japan last year.
He invited Jaishankar to the G-20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in November and noted that he would welcome him in Japan at an early date to discuss wide-ranging issues.
Kono also said that he would like to coordinate the schedule for a "2+2" ministerial meeting as soon as possible.
Expressing his gratitude for the congratulatory message, Jaishankar said he would also like to meet the Japanese foreign minister in international conferences, and visit Japan at an early stage.
Jaishankar said that India hopes to further expand the scope of cooperation with Japan, a country with which New Delhi enjoys a special relationship. (ANI)

