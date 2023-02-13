India, Kazakhstan hold 8th Foreign Office Consultations, reiterate commitment to strengthen relations

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): India and Kazakhstan during the 8th Foreign Office Consultations (FoC), reiterated their commitment to further strengthen India-Kazakhstan multi-faceted relations and deepen strategic partnership.

During the consultations held in New Delhi on Monday, both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations on a mutually convenient date in Astana, according to an official release.

The Indian side was led by Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, and the Kazakh side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Tumysh.

According to the official release, India and Kazakhstan enjoy extremely close and friendly relations. During the FOC, the two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral cooperation within the framework of their Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the present level of engagement.

The FOC provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.





The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) GC Murmu recently signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with audit institutions of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan to strengthen cooperation and exchange of expertise in the field of auditing, according to an official statement.

The MoUs signed on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Supreme Audit Institutions (SCO SAI) Leaders' meeting in Lucknow, will provide a platform for the exchange of auditing professionals and technical teams, collaboration in training programs, and mutual assistance in conducting audits, it said.

The agreements are a step forward in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of the three nations, the statement.

Murmu stated that the SAIs commit to cooperating within their areas of competence to enhance and improve their respective external audit practices. This cooperation will encompass the exchange of experience in methodologies and procedures, joint efforts in professional training and personnel development, and sharing of information and best practices through workshops, conferences, and technical meetings.

The MoU with SAI Tajikistan was signed with the Chairman, Accounts Chamber of the Republic of Tajikistan, Karakhon Chillazoda. The MoU will develop and strengthen the respective institution's professional capacity and improve methodologies in the field of audit. Both SAIs also agreed to explore means of capacity development, support and cooperation on areas that are mutually beneficial. (ANI)

