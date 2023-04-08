India-Korea FMs meet: Jaishankar gives assurances this would be a productive visit

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday met with the South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, while the latter is on a two-day visit to India on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India-South Korea relations. MEA said that he is glad to have the opportunity to take forward a special strategic partnership.

In the opening remarks by EAM at the meeting with the FM of the Republic of South Korea Park Jin, Jaishankar welcomed his Korean Counterpart to India and said that he can certainly assure that this would be a very productive visit.

"Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai," says South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin in Hindi as he thanks EAM Dr S Jaishankar for the warm welcome.

"I'm really today very glad to have the opportunity to take forward a special strategic partnership. This is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations and you come at a very good time because our trade is very good. our political relations are very Cooperative," he added.

Jaishankar also acknowledged that Park Jin is visiting the Hyundai plant in Chennai on Saturday.

"I know tomorrow you're visiting the Hyundai plant in Chennai. Hyundai in many ways is a symbol of the relationship that we have," he added.

"We have also expanded our relationship today to cover the Economic Development Cooperation Fund. We are doing projects under that. And we've recently had a very large delegation of Korean Buddhists who actually walked 1200 Kilometers. It was an amazing thing, which they did for history," said EAM.

Korean FM said, "India has been playing an increasingly pivotal role in the international arena and is set to further impact the world as the president of the G20 this year. India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with its recent Oscar wins & I must say the "Naatu Naatu" song and dance has captivated the world."

"Korea and India share so much in common and we are both exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural powers. We are both committed to contributing to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Korean FM added.



MEA Jaishankar said that there are a lot of strategic issues which he wants to discuss with his Korean counterpart.

"So whether it's people to people, it's economic, it's political. There are a lot of strategic issues which I want to discuss. So once again, it's so timely that you have come here and I welcome you very warmly," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday said the country would like to upgrade its existing successful partnership with India and focus on trade, investment and supply chain stabilization in the manufacturing sector and also critical minerals.

Park Jin is currently on a two-day official visit to India starting Friday. His visit to India comes as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Park Jin also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar before his meeting with the MEA.

"FM of the Republic of Korea @FMParkJin called on Hon'ble @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today. Highlighting 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the leaders discussed the significance of cultural & people-to-people ties in strengthening - Special Strategic Partnership," the Vice President tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday welcomed South Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister Park Jin to India, saying his visit will help strengthen India-South Korea Strategic Partnership.

"A warm welcome to FM @FMParkJin of Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India," Bagchi tweeted on Friday.

"As India-South Korea celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership," the tweet further read. (ANI)

