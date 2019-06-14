India, Kyrgyzstan hold bilateral on SCO sidelines

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Shortly after jointly inaugurating the India-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum, the leaders of the two nations held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last met the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, a day after his swearing-in ceremony for a second term. Jeenbekov was the first international leader Modi met after taking oath.

Apart from the BIMSTEC nations, the SCO Chair and India's important regional ally was invited to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on May 30.

Before holding the bilateral on Friday, the two leaders urged the business community from both countries to "explore the untapped potential" at the joint business forum, according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

A wide range of bilateral issues were discussed during the meeting between the two leaders. (ANI)