India, Lithuania discuss bilateral relations during 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): In the eighth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Lithuania held in New Delhi on Wednesday, both sides discussed bilateral relations and strengthening of partnership in diverse areas.

The Indian side was led by Neeta Bhushan, Additional Secretary (Central Europe) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Lithuanian side was led by Audrius Bruzga, Director General of Latin America, Africa, Asia and Pacific Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

As per an official statement of MEA, the FOC provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations, including high-level visits and further strengthening of our partnership in diverse areas such as trade and investment, research & development, digital cooperation, education, and agricultural processing.

Both sides agreed to explore cooperation in new areas like space, biotechnology, laser technology, renewable energy, fintech, LNG infrastructure, startups, health and pharmaceuticals.

They also discussed the need for greater mobility between both countries, including the movement of students and professionals. In line with this, India requested Lithuania to recognize Covaxin and to consider a mutual recognition agreement on COVID-19 vaccination certificates.



India also took note of the 'Start Up Visas' and 'Blue Card' initiatives of the Lithuanian government to further facilitate the movement of business persons and professionals.

Both the countries also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific, India-EU Partnership and the Ukraine situation.

During the FOC, while India invited Lithuania to join the International Solar Alliance, the Lithuanian side reiterated their request for the opening of an Indian mission in Vilnius.

Further, both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Foreign Office Consultations in Vilnius on a mutually convenient date.

India and Lithuania share warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights. Both sides acknowledged that 2022 is of great significance, as it marks 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations which also coincides with the celebrations of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

