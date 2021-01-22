India lodges strong protest after 3 fishermen die in collision with Sri Lankan naval craft

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Expressing deep anguish, India on Thursday lodged a strong protest over the deaths of three fishermen after an Indian vessel collided with a Sri Lankan naval craft, and called on Colombo for strict action to ensure non-recurrence of such events.

The incident also claimed the life of one Sri Lankan national.

"We are shocked at the unfortunate loss of lives of three Indian fishermen and one Sri Lankan national following a collision between their vessel and a Sri Lankan naval craft," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.



The ministry said India's strong protest in regard to this incident was conveyed by the Indian High Commissioner to the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister.

"Our strong protest in regard to this incident was conveyed by our High Commissioner to the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister. A strong demarche was also made to the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi," MEA said.

"Expressing our deep anguish at the loss of lives, we emphasised the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humanitarian manner. Existing understandings between the two Governments in that regard must be strictly observed. Utmost efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence," MEA further stated. (ANI)

