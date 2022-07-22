India looks forward to more talks with China for resolution of issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 21(ANI): India on Thursday said it looks forward to more dialogues at both military and diplomatic levels with China for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Answering queries on the 16th Round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting held on Sunday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi referred to the joint statement and said the focus is for resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

He was also asked about media reports of a Chinese village constructed about nine km of Doklam plateau being fully inhabited and it planning a new highway in Aksai Chin.

"I don't want to get into commenting on media reports. Let me make a broader point, particularly in the context of Doklam. The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary steps to safeguard the same. We will take all possible steps for the security of the nation," he said.

Referring to the remaining friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, he said the two sides are engaged in discussions to resolve the issues.

"We have issued a joint statement which clarifies how we want make progress, the way ahead. We would look forward to more dialogue both at military and diplomatic levels to see how we can resolve the issues," he said.

"If you can resolve the issues, particularly on disengagement, that would help in de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western sector and that would be the right step towards enabling progress in bilateral relations," he added.



The 16th round India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on July 17.

A joint statement by India and China the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward looking manner building on the progress made at the last meeting on March 11 this year.

"They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the joint statement said.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it added.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The talks have led to disengagement from some areas including the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso and Galwan but some friction points remain. (ANI)

