Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia at the 2nd CSACF Forum in Kunming on Monday.
Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia at the 2nd CSACF Forum in Kunming on Monday.

India looks to resolve trade barriers with China as CSACF commences

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

By Sahil Pandey
Kunming [China], Jun 11 : As Yunan province is all set to host the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia has said that such forums can be helpful in removing the existing trade barriers between the two countries.
"In such forums, we need to talk about the possibilities of furthering exports from India to China and removing those barriers particularly in pharmaceuticals and IT industries because our basket of goods in the Chinese market is limited. We have to find areas where we are stronger," Saharia told ANI.
Highlighting the importance of Yunan, Saharia said, "Yunan as such borders South Asia and South-East Asia. They have the responsibility in China to improve relations. East and North-East of India are closest to China. BCIM (Bangladesh-China- India-Myanmar Forum for Regional Cooperation) is there already. This kind of forum is helpful but a small percentage of gain makes a lot of difference. "
Talking about the future of Indo-China trade, he acknowledged that there are difficulties in trade.
"China is growing very fast. We are looking towards China. They are our largest trading partner. What is happening is that we are unable to export to China due to certain reasons," Saharia said.
"Similarly we need their investment in India. To make that investment, we need to use such forums so that we can invite them to come and there are certain communication gaps which can be removed so that they feel confident that they come and invest," he added.
Asked how the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping can boost trade ties, Saharia said that individual relation between leaders do help, but only to a certain extent.
"It is the ground reality that ultimately works out," he added.
The 2nd CSACF, under the theme of "Stronger Sub-national Partnership for Win-Win Opportunities", is aimed at promoting policy dialogues, investment in economic trade, people-to-people communications and experience sharing and consolidate integrated cooperation and development between China and South Asian countries.
Yunan Province is ready to deepen cooperation with local governments in South Asian countries and work towards common interests with mutual benefits.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:11 IST

India proposes BCIM film fest to foster people to people relations

Yuxi City [China], Jun 12 (ANI): Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Rajeet Mitter, on Wednesday proposed to hold Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar (BCIM) film festival to foster people to people relations among the four countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

UK HC rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea, says he destroyed evidence

London (United Kingdom) Jun 12 (ANI): The UK High Court on Wednesday denied bail to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi on the grounds that he indulged in destruction of evidence and may fail to surrender if granted the relief.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 17:36 IST

Afghanistan: 5 security personnel kiiled in erroneous airstrike

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 12 (ANI): At least five Afghan security personnel were killed and seven others sustained injuries in an erroneous airstrike on a military base in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:29 IST

Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected fourth time

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): The Royal Courts of Justice here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:18 IST

Hong Kong protests: Police fire rubber bullets, use batons to...

Hong Kong, Jun 12 (ANI): Local police wearing anti-riot gear on Wednesday used a range of weapons, including rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray, and batons, on protesters who intensified demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill which would allow criminal suspects in the city to be s

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:17 IST

London Police seek additional 12-hour detention of MQM chief...

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): The local police on Wednesday sought additional 12-hour detention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, who was arrested by the Scotland Yard in a dawn raid at his residence here a day before.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:26 IST

Sun Weidong appointed China's next Ambassador to India

Beijing [China], June 12 (ANI): China has appointed veteran diplomat Sun Weidong its new Ambassador to India, in place of Luo Zhaohui, who was recently promoted to the post of Vice Foreign Minister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:48 IST

N Korean food crisis: S Korea seeking to provide food aid in...

Seoul [South Korea], Jun 12 (ANI): Taking into account the current food shortage in North Korea, Seoul is pushing to provide food aid to its neighbour in a "preemptive" way, the South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:16 IST

65 Rohingyas found stranded in southern Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], Jun 12 (ANI): Around 65 ethnic Rohingya Muslim refugees were found shipwrecked and stranded in southern Thailand, Thai officials said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:10 IST

UN-backed Libyan forces launch airstrikes in S Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 12 (ANI): The UN-backed Government of National Accord's (GNA) forces launched three airstrikes against the Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) here, according to an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:55 IST

US considers providing temporary asylum to Venezuelans

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): President Donald Trump here on Tuesday (local time) said that he was looking into the possibility of granting temporary asylum to thousands of Venezuelans who have fled to the United States amid political turmoil in their country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:10 IST

Boko Haram attack: Death toll rises to 37 in Cameroon, 15...

Far North Region [Cameroon], June 12 (ANI): Local authorities arrested 15 Boko Haram terrorists as the death toll from a recent attack on Darak here rose to 37, including 21 soldiers and 16 civilians.

Read More
iocl