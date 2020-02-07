India, Maldives have 'very good' defence corporation since 2018: Defence Minister Didi

New Delhi [India], Feb 07 (ANI): India and Maldives have "very good" defence corporation since Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took oath as the Maldivian president in 2018, the country's Defence Minister Mariya Didi said on Friday.
Didi, who is in India to attend DefenceExpo 2020, said that it was a "positive sign" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives on his first trip following his reflection last year.
"...We have a very good defence corporation since 2018 since Solih took office. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his second with an overwhelming majority his first port of call outside of India was the Maldives and that is something which we took a very positive sign," Didi said during a press briefing.
The Maldivian defence minister participated in Defence Expo in Lucknow and held "productive" meetings with Indian officials including her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and Cheif of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on the sidelines of the event.
"I was here for Defence Expo and to look at the exhibition. I have seen many wonderful equipments there which I think would take India to another sphere where defence exports are concerned. I have a very productive meeting with Rajantha Singh and your CDS," Didi said.
The four-day event--DefenceExpo 2020-- commenced on February 5 in Lucknow city of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:34 IST
