India-Maldives partnership has grown in all areas of development: Maldives Foreign Minister

Male [Maldives], November 1 (ANI): India-Maldives partnership has grown from strength to strength, spanning all areas of development, and across the Maldives, said Abdulla Shahid, Maldives Foreign Minister, on the occasion marking the 55th year of India-Maldives friendship.



"Celebrating 55 years of #MaldivesIndiaPartnership! India was among the first countries to recognise the independent Maldives, on 1 November 1965," Shahid said in a tweet.

He further said, "Since then, our partnership has grown from strength to strength, spanning all areas of development, and across the Maldives!" (ANI)

