India, Mauritius committed for their people's prosperity: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Mauritius are diverse and vibrant democracies, which are committed to working for the prosperity of their people as well as for peace in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Modi, after jointly inaugurated two landmark projects in Mauritius with his island nation counterpart Pravind Jugnauth via video conference on Thursday, said: "These projects are the symbol of India's strong commitment to the development of Mauritius."

"We are proud that India has partnered with Mauritius in these and other projects of direct public interest. Last year, a joint project provided e-tablets to young children. The new Supreme Court building and one thousand social housing units are coming up rapidly," added Modi.

PM Modi and Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the Phase-1 of the Metro Express and a new ENT Hospital.

"This is a new chapter in our shared history, heritage and cooperation. These developments make the inauguration of the first phase of the Metro project an even more joyous occasion. The Metro will provide clean, efficient and time-saving transport. It will contribute to economic activities and tourism," said Modi.

Talking about the hospital, the Prime Minister said the project will contribute to quality healthcare. "The state-of-the-art ENT hospital will contribute to quality healthcare. It has an energy-efficient building and will offer paper-less services."

"Both these projects will serve the people of Mauritius. They are a symbol of India's strong commitment to the development of Mauritius," he added

Modi also thanked the Mauritius government for joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as a founding member.

Jugnauth thanked India for the support and assistance and said the people of Mauritius will ever be grateful to India.

"Without India's support and assistance, we will never have progressed so quickly in implementing not only the metro express project but also projects such as new ENT Hospital that we relaunched a few moments ago," he said. (ANI)