India, Mexico discuss upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in UNSC

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Julian Ventura Valero held talks on the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during 2021-22.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders held a telephonic discussion over a wide range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, bilateral relations that are in their 70th year, presenting an opportunity to review and strengthen them.

"The Foreign Secretary and the Deputy Foreign Minister also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest including the upcoming non-permanent membership of both countries in the UNSC during 2021-22," the statement said.

The two sides also agreed to maintain regular contacts on both bilateral and multilateral issues. (ANI)

