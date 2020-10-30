External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held eighth India-Mexico Joint Commission Meeting with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard C. (Twitter/S Jaishankar)
India, Mexico hold joint commission meeting, review bilateral cooperation

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2020 23:58 IST


New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): India and Mexico held their eighth joint commission meeting on Thursday and reviewed cooperation in several areas including trade, investment, agriculture, health and education.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the meeting with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.
"Pleased to co-chair the 8th India-Mexico Joint Commission Meeting with FM @m_ebrard. Reviewed our cooperation in trade, investment, space, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, education and culture," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
"Look forward to working closely with our 'Privileged Partner' on our respective priorities in the UNSC," he added. (ANI)

