India, Micronesia discuss development cooperation expansion, capacity building mechanism

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): India and Micronesia on Tuesday discussed ways to further expand development co-operation and capacity building mechanism measures.

In a virtual interaction between Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Secretary (Minister), Department of Foreign Affairs of the Federated States of Micronesia, Kandhi A. Elieisar, the contours of the co-operation were mooted.

Further, the ministers reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations, development cooperation between India and FSM, including through the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC), and climate action.



The Ministers discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in development partnership, including capacity building and looked forward to further expansion of engagements between India and FSM.

Further, New Delhi's reach out to the FSM is an overall part of its strategy to get more stakes in the Pacific Islands including becoming an Associate in the Pacific Islands Forum where at present it's a Dialogue Partner.

As an extension, India will seek to have membership or observer status at the Polynesian Spearhead Group and Melanesian Spearhead Group.

Earlier, India started to reach out further in the Pacific Islands by holding the first India-Pacific Islands Forum in November 2014 in Suva which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of his historic trip to Fiji and the Second Summit was held in August 2016 in Jaipur paving the way for better co-operation.

Also, India will also expand its diplomatic presence in the near future further in the Pacific Islands (ANI).

